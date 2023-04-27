New interactive trail provides change to help clothe the new lion king

Players will be able to scan QR codes at each stop and do mini-challenges

As part of Enjoy Wolverhampton’s celebration for King Charles III’s coronation, the group has teamed up with digital experience company High Street Safari to run a free family trail in the Bell Square area.

In the innovative experience, the animal kingdom is having a coronation of its own and who else would be crowned king but Sir Lawrence the Lion.

Families get to meet 10 of the King’s best friends on the trail and see what they each suggest he wear for the coronation.

As players scan QR codes at each stop, they get to do mini challenges, see the suggested item and try it on themselves in the ‘selfie studio’.

When players have met them all, they get to see the fully prepared King in augmented reality and download a free e-book of the story’s conclusion.

The idea behind the event is to encourage families to come into the city centre, especially the Victoria, Worcester, Skinner and Salop Street areas with a free, exciting event that gets kids out and exercising without even realising it.

Shopping parents will love being able to get the kids on board, and families looking for a relaxing day out can encourage kids to have a screen-time break and get rewarded at the end.

The King’s Wardrobe trail is located at ten stops.

They are positioned so that families can rediscover parts of the city centre affected by recent public realm upgrade works.

The trail only takes about twenty-five minutes to complete but can be completed in more than one visit and is completely free for families and groups to take part in.

The unique technology used on the trail means that families don’t need to download an app or sign up to anything.

The trail runs from Monday, May 1 to June 4.