Council leader writes to Monmore Green operator over speedway threat

Civic centre bosses have already pledged to meet with stadium operators Entain which will not be extending the historic club’s tenancy agreement beyond the end of this year.

Wolves speedway fans are being urged to turn out in force on Monday night

The decision has prompted a huge outcry and an online petition as so far attracted almost 17,500 names in protest over the decision which campaigners claim will leave the club homeless.

In a statement Wolverhampton Labour Group office said: "Our leader Councillor Ian Brookfield has now written to the company to urge them to reconsider their decision to terminate the tenancy agreement they have with Wolverhampton Speedway."

Leader of Wolverhampton Council Ian Brookfield

Speedway fans are being urged to pack out the circuit, in Sutherland Avenue, East Park, to on Monday for the Premiership Round 1 contest with Peterborough Panthers at 8pm. A race night on April 24 was cancelled due to rainy conditions.

The club's youth team manager Chris Adams whose online petition has so far clocked up 17,4442 signatures said: "We'd like as many people as we can fit to come down and support us on Monday night. It's great entertainment and a good way to show support for our campaign.

"There won't be any demonstration as the stadium and the staff have been good to speedway. It's been our home on and off since before 1984 when we returned there. They have always treated us well.

"This Friday we will be blasting the internet with posts about our petition to generate event more support for our campaign in an attempt to spread the net much wider.

"Once more we'll be posting the web link on our social media pages and handles. It's also part of efforts to keep our fans informed and involved about what's happening."

"I was actually inspired by a conversation I had with the late speedway broadcaster Nigel Pearson not long before he died. He was telling me how popular speedway was becoming and how television companies were vying for the broadcasting rights.

In 2018, speedway broadcaster Nigel Pearson hosting an event at The Cleveland Arms, in Wolverhampton

"It' not all doom and gloom for the sport. Back in the 1950s over 50,000 football fans were flocking to the Molineux, but these days its capacity is more like 30,000 and no-one would ever say football was dying.

"Due to the cost of living crisis and the fact that families have more activities to choose from, speedway isn't necessarily the first thing some people would choose to attend, but there's scope to introduce it to a new generation and to new communities in the city.

"The petition also gives people a voice about speedway and its importance to the area. We have seen a similar thing happen to other tracks. It's not just about profits and we're not taking it lying down. We're going to fight."

Mr Pearson, a veteran speedway and darts commentator, died aged 52 in April last year.