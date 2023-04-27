Car demolishes wall after collision on estate road

The car crashed through the wall of a house on Primrose Road, leaving debris on the street. Photo: Joanne Hunter

There was a scene of chaos around Primrose Lane in the Scotlands Estate in Wolverhampton after the collision, which happened around 3pm.

Witnesses at the scene said a blue Audi was heading down the road when it struck a taxi and went through the wall of a house, while the taxi was seen with a damaged front against a tree.

Vehicles from West Midlands Police and West Midlands Fire Service were in attendance at the scene, while West Midlands Ambulance Service were called, but then stood down after it was reported that there were no injuries at the scene.

A bystander, who asked not to be named, said the road was hard to drive down and the accident had come from the Audi hitting the taxi as it tried to pass through.

They said: "There are chevrons and there are always parked cars, making it hard to get through.

"The taxi was going through and the car came through, crashed into the taxi, then into the wall."