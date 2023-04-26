'Save our doggy!' Family's plea for help with £10,000 vet bill for pet after tumours found

CANNOCK COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR 24/04/2023 Leanne Box from Burntwood is raising money to fund radiotherapy for her dog Jack who is 5. Pictured with Jack left, Stephen Box,Charlotte Box,11,Rachel Winters,Leanne and Ella, 11, Box..

Stephen and Leanne Box, from Burntwood, Wolverhampton, are appealing for funds after Jack, their five-year-old Alaskan Malamute, was diagnosed with the tumours earlier this year.

The family was handed the diagnosis after taking Jack to a veterinarian due to his persistent acid reflux – the family was shocked to find that treatment for the condition would cost around £10,000.

Ms Box said: "We were shocked by how much it cost to be honest, they said how much it was and I said 'Oh'. Honestly though we would go to the ends of the earth for him.

"From the beginning, they said it wasn't a death sentence, we just think that if he has this chance then we should take it. He has this chance to keep on living and we really don't want to fail him."

Jack has already had three doses of the tumour reduction medication, but now the family is fundraising to help ease the cost of the rest.

Ms Box said: "He is such an amazing dog. He is quite bright today, he's had some of the doses of the medication so far and he seems to be doing well.

"When we first had him diagnosed he wasn't really poorly at all, the vet only really looked because was suffering from a bit of acid reflux, they did the scan and found the tumour and we were absolutely devastated. We came home and we felt like we might lose a child."

Jack was adopted by the family five years ago after the death of their previous dog Kayla, who died of a similar illness.

Ms Box continued: "When we went to pick our new family dog up we were actually given the wrong one, we were given Jack by mistake, but I would never call him that.

"I think it's fate, we were meant to have Jack."

So far the family has raised around £2,650 for the medication, with the family looking to raise around £5,000 in their first round of fundraising, before going on to raise another £5,000 afterwards.

Jack's owner said: "We are really trying everything and there is so much support already, they have never met Jack, but they are taking him into their heart the same way we have.

"It's lovely to know that there are still people out there willing to help, even in the current circumstances. We are getting there, he's such an amazing dog, and everyone just idolises him, we just need to keep him with us.