Fundraising day helps to benefit city charity

Brother Charles Searson from the Good Shepherd receives the cheque from Monmore Green’s Joe Edwards

Monmore Green Stadium held its Bank Holiday Fun Day in aid of Good Shepherd Wolverhampton earlier this month on Easter Monday, and £412.20 was raised via a raffle, face painter and other activities on the well-attended afternoon.

A cheque has now been handed over to the Good Shepherd, now into its 51st year of helping people from Wolverhampton who are homeless and/or vulnerable, with the money helping them to continue to deliver food and essential support services in the area.

Good Shepherd CEO Tom Hayden said: "We are really appreciative to all at Monmore Green for choosing us to benefit from the fundraising which took place on the Bank Holiday Fun Day held on Easter Monday.

"The fundraising we receive from the local community plays such a key role in allowing us to continue to deliver food and support services to people are who homeless and vulnerable across the city.

"This donation will have a really positive impact so huge thanks to Monmore and also everyone who made a contribution on the day to support the work of the Good Shepherd."

The Good Shepherd is most well-known for providing a food service for people in poverty but also now provide a range of other services.

These include a Housing First project supporting people in their own accommodation, advice and guidance on finances and benefits, a volunteer programme including training opportunities, support with addiction, mental health and a meaningful activities programme including art and cooking classes.

Monmore will be hosting another Bank Holiday Fun Day on Monday, May 1, with The Haven Wolverhampton being the chosen charity this time around.

Joe Edwards, communications manager at Monmore Green, said: “We’d like to thank everyone who visited the track on Easter Monday and donated to such a worthwhile cause.