Petition continues to gather steam as thousands sign for speedway club

More than 18,000 people have signed the petition in support of Wolverhampton Wolves speedway

More than a week after the petition was launched by Wolverhampton Wolves Speedway fan Chris Adams following the news that the current tenancy agreement at Monmore Green is set to be terminated at the end of the season, more than 18,000 people have added their signatures to it.

The petition on change.org was set up by Mr Adams on Monday, April 17 in order to raise attention of the plight of the club and to encourage the public to help save the club.

He wrote on the site: "Wolverhampton speedway has been thriving in the city for nearly 100 years and the landlord of the stadium will not extend the lease and no plans to another venue planned by the council.

"The people deserve better for the sport they love."

After hitting more than 4,000 signatures at the end of the first day, 16,850 signatures have now been recorded, with many people also leaving their own messages about their own personal love for Wolves Speedway and their own feelings of disappointment at the potential loss of the club's home.

Anthony Raybould said he felt the team was as much part of the city as the football team.

He said: "I believe this is a fantastic team and it is part of Wolverhampton as much as Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"We need to keep them in Wolverhampton. I would also point out they bring a lot of business to Wolverhampton."

Jane Davies spoke of the need to save what she described as an essential community facility.

She said: "Wolverhampton Speedway is an essential community facility which I have attended for many years and which needs to be saved rather than allowing a betting company to close unnecessarily."

Doug Stockley said the club was a real asset to the city.

He said: "You cannot wipe out the history and the following and the Wolverhampton Speedway venue with one stroke of the pen.

"It is one of the oldest Speedway clubs held in the United Kingdom and it is an asset to Wolverhampton."

The petition was also signed by people living in other parts of the country, with many saying they didn't want to see the loss of Wolverhampton Wolves after their own team's demise.

Owen Shirley, who lives in South Wales, said he had seen his local tracks disappear and didn't want to see Wolverhampton go the same way.

He said: "I love speedway, and I have lost my local track Newport, Carmarthen, Somerset and Swindon in the last 20 years.

"Wolves are a well supported, sustainable club and loyal tenant and the fans do not deserve to lose their track and club through no fault of their own."