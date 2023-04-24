Walker acknowledged for work with carbon neutrality with UN honour

Walker Darke joins the likes of Donald Glover, Malala Yousafzai, Daniel Ek and Rihanna on the Forbes list for his work at the United Nations.

Walker Darke, a 28-year-old researcher from Wolverhampton, has been named on this year's Forbes Under 30 Europe Class of 2023 for his outstanding achievements in social impact, joining the likes of Donald Glover, Malala Yousafzai, Daniel Ek, Rihanna on the list for his work at the United Nations.

He is the lead author of the United Nations Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality by 2050 for Europe, North America, and Central Asia.

Walker went to Giffard Primary School and St Edmunds Secondary School in Wolverhampton and pursued his bachelor's and master's degrees at Canterbury Christ Church University and Peking University, respectively.

Currently, he is a PhD candidate at Fudan University in China while also working for the United Nations.

Walker has previously worked for the European Commission in Brussels and the Wolves in Wolves art project in Wolverhampton and divides his time between Wolverhampton and Geneva, Switzerland.

The Forbes ‘30 Under 30’ list is an annual publication that highlights the achievements of young entrepreneurs, leaders, and game changers under the age of 30 across different industries.

The list is a highly selective process out of thousands of nominations and analysis of editors and expert industry judges.

This year, Europe’s nominees include footballer Erling Haaland, actress Simona Tabasco, and Alisha Fredriksson, the cofounder of environmental start-up, Seabound.

Walker said: “I’m sure many of the winners celebrated the award with champagne, but I celebrated with some orange chips.

"I have been privileged to travel in my life but there’s no place like home: Wolverhampton made me who I am.

"Thanks to the incredible Sustainable Energy team at the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe for making a positive impact on people's lives.”

Walker is the first Forbes Under 30 lister to be born in Wolverhampton, while Forbes 2022 nominee Shrewsbury-born entrepreneur Darcy Laceby founded her successful business in Wolverhampton.

The roadmap to carbon neutrality identifies solutions for governments to achieve carbon-neutral energy systems by diversifying their energy mix, phasing out fossil fuels, scaling up electrification, and innovating low- and zero-carbon technologies.

As lead author, Walker built on input from international experts and data scientists to provide a range of technology and policy solutions for the region to attain carbon neutrality by 2050, as part of the UN Carbon Neutrality Toolkit.