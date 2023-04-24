Notification Settings

Telecommunications mast in green area of Wolverhampton is refused

By Joe Sweeney

Proposals to install a 15-metre high 5G telecommunications mast on a strip of land overlooking countryside in Wolverhampton have been refused on the grounds that it would be overbearing and intrusive to nearby homes.

The site proposed for the mast off Legs Lane in Northwood Park, near Bushbury, Wolverhampton. Photo: CK Hutchison Networks
The application, which also included plans for surrounding ground-based equipment cabinets, was made by CK Hutchison Networks for the monopole mast to be placed on a grass verge off Legs Lane in Northwood Park, near Bushbury.

However, council planning bosses decided that the erection of the mast at that particular site would be too intrusive to the surrounding residential area.

In a report outlining the council’s reasons for refusal, planning officer Jobe Elwell said: “Prior approval is required to the siting and appearance of the development. The reasons for the council’s decision to refuse permission are that the proposed installation of the telecommunications mast would present an unacceptable harm to neighbouring amenities.

“The siting of this mast, closely adjacent to many neighbouring properties, would be an overbearing, incongruous and alien addition to an otherwise green outlook from habitable windows and views within residential rear gardens. Subsequently, the mast would detrimentally harm nearby residences, detracting from people’s enjoyment of their dwelling houses.

“It’s acknowledged that there’s a need for improvements to the high-speed telecommunications network. However, in line with the council’s interim telecommunications policy, these should only be granted where it is demonstrated that the proposals have been sited to minimise visual impact – and that less sensitive alternatives have been fully explored and discounted.

“Whilst the application includes some discounted alternative options, the case officer suggested alternative, less harmful options at the Legs Lane and Cromwell Road roundabout, which had not been considered. These appear to meet the criteria and constraints of telecoms siting. However, these were not acknowledged, considered or responded to by the planning agent,” he added.

“Therefore, the local planning authority is not satisfied that all viable options have been reasonably considered and that this location is the least harmful option. The benefits to the area’s high-speed communication network are acknowledged, but this does not outweigh the aforementioned material harm in this instance.”

Joe Sweeney

By Joe Sweeney

@JoeSweeneyLDR

Local Democracy Reporter covering Wolverhampton.

