Session aims to help answer questions around bowel cancer

The Health Hub in the Mander Centre in Wolverhampton, opposite Ryman, will be the setting for the session on Tuesday, April 25 between 10am and 2pm.

Members of Wolverhampton Council's Public Health team, the Black Country Integrated Commissioning Board and The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust will be at the Hub to speak to people and answer any questions they may have.

There will also be activities for children including colouring and a quiz.

The session will help to remind people of the importance of regular screening once they reach the age of 56 as bowel cancer is very treatable but the earlier it is diagnosed, the easier it is to treat.

People whose cancer is diagnosed at an early stage have a much higher chance of successful treatment than those whose cancer has become more widespread.

The NHS Bowel Cancer Screening Programme offers screening every two years to everyone aged 56 to 74 who is registered with a GP.

Residents will automatically be sent an invitation, then their screening kit, so they can complete the test in the privacy of their own home, and the results will determine whether further tests are required.

People who are not eligible for screening, but have concerns that something is not quite right, should speak to their GP as soon as possible.

The risk of developing bowel cancer can be reduced by cutting down on red and processed meats, eating five or more portions of fruit and vegetables every day, keeping to a healthy weight, exercising regularly, stopping smoking and reducing alcohol intake.

For more information on bowel cancer screening, go to nhs.uk/conditions/bowel-cancer-screening.