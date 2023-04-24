New courses aim to help people become money confident

Adult Education Wolverhampton is launching two new Multiply courses shortly, giving people the maths knowledge, skills and confidence they need to help improve their financial wellbeing.

The first, Fuel Poverty – Be Energy Efficient, will offer tips and tricks that could save people money as they find out how to become more energy efficient. It will focus on how people can save energy, how to use a ‘best value’ approach when choosing an energy deal and how to get help if they are concerned.

The second, Debt & Health – Protect Yourself, explores the links good financial management and good health and wellbeing.

People will learn the benefits of daily routines, how to manage daily stress and reduce anxiety around their finances, and find out where to get support if they need it.

The Multiply courses, launched last year, are designed to help residents through the cost-of-living crisis by growing their confidence in dealing with everyday money matters.

Julian Kirkpatrick, Senior Manager for Curriculum & Quality at Adult Education, said: “More people are currently experiencing financial difficulties, and we want to support residents in using basic maths skills to help them better manage those challenges.

"Adult Education Wolverhampton's Multiply courses are available to you from this month onwards to help you boost your maths knowledge, skills and confidence and whilst also improving your financial wellbeing.

"So, if you would like to develop some basic maths skills that could be used to help you manage debt or the challenge of fuel poverty for example, come and join one of our short courses.”

For more information, go to aes.wolverhampton.gov.uk, email enquiries@aes.wolverhampton or call the Student Services team on 01902 558180.