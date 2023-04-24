Gardeners looking for perfect plant can head to fair at Weston Park

Gardener Nathan Morley at Weston Park

Gardeners looking for the perfect plant and a day out can visit the Spring Plant Hunters’ Fair on Sunday, April 30 and Bank Holiday Monday, May 1.

Reduced price tickets are now on sale, giving entry to the plant fair, gardens and parkland for £4 when buying in advance.

Entry will be £8 on the day.

Martin Blow, of Plant Hunters' Fairs, said: "The plant fairs at Weston Park have become firm favourites in garden lovers’ diaries and this year we have a wonderful line-up of nurseries attending with plants to suit novice gardeners as well as those rarer gems for the plant connoisseur.

"There will be plants of the moment for instant impact as well as later-blooming species to get planted now for a succession of colour.

"The plant fair is the perfect place to get some exciting new plants without having to break the bank.

"If you need some advice to help you choose then there are nursery folk on hand to help, each an expert in their field with years of knowledge and experience, and full of helpful tips.

"As well as the plant fair Weston Park has so much to explore with 1,000 acres of Capability Brown parkland much of it wooded and planted with spring bulbs, bluebells, azaleas and rhododendrons.

"There are miles of woodland walks, lakes and the beautiful formal gardens to take in and children can let off steam in the Woodland Adventure Playground."

The event will run from 10am-4pm each day.

Book tickets at weston-park.com/spring-plant-fair