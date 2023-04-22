Friends who ran marathon with barely any training set up group for men's mental health

From left; Bulla Dhillon , Gummy Johal and Andy Sahota

Andy Sahota, Bulla Dhillon, and Gummy Johal launched the 'Come Back Circle', a community group for individuals suffering from mental health issues.

The group want to help break the stigma in society for men when it comes to mental health, and especially in the Asian community.

Bulla, Gummy and Andy

Andy and Bulla, founder members of the Punjabi Wolves Supporters group, signed up along with Gummy, to run the Manchester Marathon in January, which immediately put them eight weeks behind schedule, and with little to no training completed between then and on Sunday, April 16, the day of the marathon, they suddenly realised what they had committed to.

However, despite a lack of training ahead of the marathon event, and it being the first time any of them have run a marathon, all three of the guys managed to finish, with the drive of wanting to finish, and the determination to complete what they had signed up to do.

Andy, from Wolverhampton, completed the marathon in four hours and 43 minutes. Sharing about this, he said: "I signed up on January 30, and we were already behind on training by around eight weeks, but I thought forget it, I've never run a marathon so let's do it.

Andy Sahota running in Manchester Marathon

"I went on my first run the following Saturday for 2.6 miles and I was blowing, absolutely battered. I immediately thought 'What have I signed up for?'.

"I began looking up training plans and saw I was supposed to be hitting around 20 miles a week in training, yet I trained a total of 12 times before completing the marathon, and the longest run I did in preparation was 10 miles.

"I injured my hip and knee during this period too, but I thought I had posted it on social media and told people I'm doing it, so carried on, but stopped training to prevent injury.

"People kept telling me I would struggle with hardly any training but I thought mind over matter, I'm going to do this.

"I also had a few friends bet me that I won't complete it in less than five hours, with a total of £300 in donations coming if I did beat it, and so I made it my goal to beat that time.

"I was so nervous on the day and it suddenly sunk in what I was in for, but I said to myself I'm going to complete it.

"Everything started and within 500 yards my knee went. I thought I was going to have to pull out, but I tightened my strapping and thought forget it, and went for it continuing on.

"After a while I couldn't even feel my knee as the thought of finishing overpowered the pain.

"The feeling of entering the last stretch and seeing the finish sign in the distance, and having the crowd lift us and shout our names, as they were on our backs - that feeling, the adrenaline was something that I have never ever experienced.

"I have never felt anything like that, I was on top of the world. I cried at the finish, it was so overwhelming, and I did it in less than five hours.

"It was that mental strength of being determined to finish that got me through it."

Speaking about what the experience was like, Bulla, 43, from Willenhall, said: "I got roped into doing the marathon around the end of January.

"I began training but being a novice, and having never run before, with this being the first time doing any sort of running, I wasn't sure what to expect.

"We turned up on the day, I can't say I was the best prepared, I struggled from 10 miles in so the last 16.2 miles were a real struggle. But we got through it, finished it, and now I've caught the bug, I want to do another one.

"I want to do it again but knowing I'll be better prepared, and know what to do and what not to do.

"I'm still proud that I finished it but I want to go again, be prepared and run a better race."

Bulla Dhillon running in Manchester Marathon

Despite not preparing for the Manchester Marathon properly, and with little training, Bulla completed the 26.2 miles in five hours, 36 minutes.

Gummy Johal, 39, from Wolverhampton, completed the marathon in five hours and 38 minutes, said: I've always wanted to do a marathon. I never thought I could actually do it, but after going through some things personally, I wanted to be able to train for something, be focussed on it and wanted to achieve completing it.

"I always say I give up on something, but I wanted to focus and complete this. It was hard. I didn't train as much as I should of, only completing 5Ks but I didn't think it would be as hard as it was.

"The final hour and a half was so hard. I was in bits after four hours, in so much pain.

"It genuinely does prove though, how mental strength can overcome something physical. Mentally, I was telling myself that I'm going to finish regardless.

"Sometimes we can give up and think forget it, but I was determined to finish it and I overcame that thought of giving up.

"It is an amazing achievement, and I want to do it again but next time in less than five hours."

Gummy Johal running in Manchester Marathon

The trio raised over £2,500 on their Justgiving page, and by running the marathon, it was ahead of the launch of their community group called the Come Back Circle, which will be a welcoming group for anyone suffering with mental health issues, or who has done before.

Speaking about the Come Back Circle, the group said: "This group is for people that are going through it, or have been through it.

"Anything such as childhood abuse, trauma, neglect, loneliness, discrimination, drug use, alcohol problems, bereavement, relationship problems, pressures for social circles or social media - people are going through mental health issues for so many different reasons.

"This will be a safe place for anyone to come together, have a chat and help one another, by either talking about it, or directing them in the way of professional help.

"With mental health, men hold it in, especially Asian men. We brush it under the carpet and just carry on with life. It is what we are taught and told to do - to just carry on with life, and told this is how our lives should be.

"A lot of men in the Asian culture do not know how to get through it. It is like a generational curse that [we] don't talk about it, or break it, go to therapy or even address the mental health issue.

"This is going to be able bringing people together and sometimes it is easier to speak with a stranger rather than a friend or family, and we will be here for that.

"There will be no hidden agenda or judgement. It is all about coming together and helping one another and getting through the issues by dealing with it, directing people to professional help."

The group plan to have a get-together on September 9, where they will climb Snowdon and by doing physical activities such as this, they believe it will help create a togetherness, and bond between each other.

The trio are also welcoming people to join them and sign up for the Manchester Marathon again next year.

Pictured left, Bulla Dhillon , Gummy Johal and Andy Sahota..

Andy added: "The Come Back Circle is about helping people come from the rock bottom, helping them achieve the come back.

"Let people tell their stories and experiences on how they did it and to inspire others. We will be launching a podcast where will be inviting psychologists, doctors, therapists and guests who want to share about their experience with mental health issues, all to help and inspire, and break down the barriers of this stigma.

"The group is open to anybody, all are welcome to join, no matter your background - there will be no judgment.

"We welcome more volunteers to come and join us, come on the podcast, join us on our events such as climbing Snowdon, and they can do so by registering on our website, or joining our Whatsapp group chat."

The group can be found on comebackcircle.com or people can follow them on Instagram at instagram.com/comebackcircle

Anyone struggling with their mental health or just want a chat, have been welcomed to contact the Come Back Circle via text or Whatsapp, or they can request to join their Whatsapp group chat on: 07706592992