Wolverhampton residents urged to download Better Health app to get rewards

Have you downloaded the app?

One of the main items to tick off the ‘to do’ list is to sync five days’ worth of step data.

To be sure users hit this deadline, they must start syncing their app and fitness tracker by midnight Saturday,

Once after have been completed, the first £10 worth of rewards will be unlocked and the app will start to generate a series of weekly challenges for you to choose from, through which you will be able to earn even more points.

John Denley, Wolverhampton's Director of Public Health, said: "More than 28,000 people in Wolverhampton have signed up to take part in Better Health: Rewards, which is an incredible response.

"Everyone who has joined has the chance to earn at least £40 worth of rewards by making healthier choices, but before you can do so, you need wear and sync your fitness tracker to the app every day for five days and complete the other activities in your 'to do' list.

“It’s very important that you do this before 27 April or you’ll lose access to the app, and we really don’t want people to miss out.

“If you haven’t already, please make sure you start wearing and syncing your tracker by this Saturday at the latest so that you can complete your ‘to do’ list in time.

"Importantly, once you have done this, the first £10 worth of rewards will be unlocked and the app will begin generating weekly personalised challenges for you to choose from, through which you will be able to earn more points.”

Wolverhampton was chosen by the Department of Health and Social Care and the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities to pilot the Better Health: Rewards scheme, designed to see whether offering adults rewards and incentives will help them to eat better and increase their physical activity levels.

There are thousands of rewards on offer, including money off food shopping, to cinema tickets, gym passes and discounts on days out.