Pub charity walk will take in football stadiums across the region

Terry Cole and nearly 20 of his customers at The Royal Oak in Wolverhampton will take on the 21-mile challenge on June 3.

Starting from Birmingham City Football Club, they will be visiting Villa Park, The Hawthorns, Poundland Bescot Stadium, Sporting Khalsa in Willenhall and Molineux, before heading back to the pub.

It will take the group about eight hours, stopping for a refreshment break inbetween.

They will be raising money for Midland Freewheelers Blood Bikes and Have A Heart Wolverhampton.

Terry said: "My wife and I do a lot of challenges which raise money for charity.

"The customers have started to get the bug now and wanted to be part of a challenge.

"We came up with the idea of walking 20 miles and I said why don't we do the football grounds."

He said the group was aiming to raise £1,500 through sponsorship, but it now looks like they will exceed their target.

Terry added: "We are all training for it and will be tracking the walk live and putting a link onto the pub's Facebook page so people can see how we are doing."