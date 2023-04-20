Notification Settings

Police concerned for welfare of missing 17-year-old from Wolverhampton

WolverhamptonPublished:

Police have appealed for information to find a missing 17-year-old girl from Wolverhampton.

Have you seen Abigail?
Officers say they are concerned for Abigail's welfare. She may be in Birmingham and was last seen wearing a black coat, t-shirts and jeans. She is around 5ft 7inches tall and is of slim build.

