Wendy Chamber (centre) and supporters near her field in Bushbury

Wendy Chambers, of Bushbury, has been keeping her horses on the field on Grassy Lane, Bushbury for almost 25 years.

However, last week, staff from a private enforcement firm issued an abandonment notice and changed the gate locks, giving Wendy mere days to move from the land.

The notice period issued by Wilson and Roe, High Court Enforcement, stated that Wendy had until 5pm on Wednesday this week to remove everything from the land including four horses, a goat and a ram.

Wendy said: "I'm doing a good thing there and it's like I'm losing all my family, I'm scared to go on the field on my own since they came last time, I was petrified.

"It's the animals' home, that is what I'm fighting for. They haven't got a voice - I am the owner so that is why I've been fighting for the last however many years for the horses' rights – that's their home."

Standing guard with around 30 other people on Wednesday evening, Wendy vowed to keep her animals on the land for as long as possible.

The community also came to the animal keeper's aid, buying food and drink for the protesters and giving words of encouragement.

Keith Jones, 71, from Bushbury, said: "It would be a real shame to lose her if they did remove the horses, my wife has been here longer than I have and that land had been derelict for over 30 years.

"She has developed on that land and has made it safe, if it wasn't for her we could have anyone on there. She put up gates and wire and it's a safe bit of land now."

Wendy also lets local children visit the field to play with horses, Lill, Flossy, Romany and Bellbell, Andy the goat and Gordon the ram.

Faye Thompson, who has been helping Wendy in the land dispute said: "Our kids in the six weeks holidays are going to be bored because Wendy does a lot for them.

"A lot of the children who have been kicked out of school, she's had them down here doing work to keep them out of trouble."

Wendy added: "This ground has a lot of family history for me, it's where I walked with my dad before he died, and it's where I sprinkled his ashes in his memory. It's just a matter of when they come now."