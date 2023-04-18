Wolverhampton off-licence faces review after girl, 15, collapsed after five cans of strong lager

Jyot Off-Licence on Willenhall Road will have its licence reviewed after it reportedly sold alcohol to a 15-year-old girl who was living in care.

The 15-year-old girl, who was living in care, is said to have bought five cans of Black Storm, a 7.5 per cent ABV lager, from the off-licence and drunk all five cans in one go.

Licensing conditions for Jyot Off-Licence on Willenhall Road, which is in the Moseley area of the city’s East Park ward, will be reviewed by Wolverhampton City Council bosses next Tuesday.

In a report to licensing chiefs, section leader for the department, Debra Craner, said the council’s customer services department had received a complaint on December 2 last year from a man who said the premises had sold alcohol to his underage daughter.

The report said: “He informed me that his daughter, who was living in care, had managed to obtain some money and purchase five cans of Black Storm lager from an off-licence on the Willenhall Road.

"He described to me exactly where it was and I identified it as Jyot Off-Licence on Willenhall Road.

“He told me she had drunk all five cans and as a result had collapsed in the street and was found by a passerby who called emergency services.”

In further correspondence to the council, PC Alison Oldfield, who represents licensing for West Midlands Police, said: “We wish to make supportive representations for this application under the licensing objectives of the Prevention of Crime and Disorder and the Protection of children from harm.

"It is an offence for a reasonable person to unlawfully sell alcohol to an individual under 18 years of age.”