Fundraisers prepare for latest gruelling physical challenge for Compton Care

Front: Brendon Turner and Rajesh Brigue

The Lord Bilston Big Challenge in memory of Lord Bilston Dennis Turner was set up to generate vital funding for Wolverhampton's Compton Care which cares for those with life-limiting illnesses.

The latest appeal is the fifth to be organised by Brendon Turner, the son of the former Labour MP for Wolverhampton South East who died from cancer, aged 71, nine years ago.

Training is now underway for the sponsored summer adventure which will see the 27-strong crew cycle, climb and paddle-board in the Lake District, Cumbria, in just 72 hours to raise £30,000 for the trust.

Mr Turner will lead the gruelling effort, which will see them get on their bicycles along the Hardknott pass, a single-track road which will take them along a steep route featuring Scafell Pike and then on to Lake Windermere where they will then use paddle-boards to row 11 miles along the lake's length before riding back to Wolverhampton the next day.

He said: “There aren’t enough words to express how grateful we are to Compton for the care and dedication they showed, not only to my dad but the whole family. No amount of money would have been enough to repay the love and affection shown by the nurses.

“I am just keeping my dad’s memory alive in a positive way, while at the same time helping out a really caring and important charity so that it can help more families in the local area,” says Mr Turner.

On Saturday the team took part in their first training ride, following a 30-mile route from the Compton Road West centre to Pendeford and the South Staffordshire area including Brewood and Codsall in preparation for the challenge which will be undertaken in July.

Compton Care's community and events manager Emily Thompson added: “Brendon and the rest of the Lord Bilston Big Challenge team are truly inspirational. They have been fantastic supporters of Compton Care for many years, always pushing themselves to the limit to help raise essential funds so we can continue to deliver our free palliative and end-of-life care for local people and supporting their loved ones.

"This year’s challenge has definitely stepped up a notch and is certainly not for the faint-hearted. All of us are so extremely grateful for everything they do for us.

“We simply couldn’t provide care for the patients and families we support if it wasn’t for people like Brendon who help to raise the millions we need every year to keep our vital services running.”

The bi-annual challenge itself will take place from July 21 - 23 and supporters have so far donated almost £2,900 towards the fund.

In 2021 the team raised £35,187 for the hospice trust and have raised a total of £120,000 with similar capers since 2016.