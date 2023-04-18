Birmingham Speedway offers Wolves support after lease shock

Speedway has a passionate following at Monmore Green stadium

The Brummies released a statement today (Tuesday) about Wolves home ground predicament.

They said: "Birmingham Speedway bosses have been stunned by the news that neighbours Wolverhampton’s future has been thrown into major doubt.

"On Monday, Wolves bosses announced that they had received notification that Speedway racing will cease at their Monmore Green base at the end of October."

Before The Brummies settled in their Perry Barr home the team, like the Cradley Heathens, often used Wolves homes to hold meetings.

The statement added: "All at Birmingham Speedway are shocked and saddened and the Brummies management will be offering Wolves promoter Chris Van Straaten help and support in as many ways as they can.