Sponsorship deal helps to strengthen University partnership

Members of Wolverhampton University and Quantity Surveyors International make the sponsorship official

Wolverhampton University has further strengthened its partnership with an internationally renowned Quantity Surveying professional body after securing sponsorship for a room at its flagship School of Architecture and Built Environment at the £120 million Springfield Campus in Wolverhampton.

The fully branded teaching room on the first floor of the building has been sponsored to the sum of £10,000 for the next five years by Quantity Surveyors International (QSI), the professional body for those specialising in the financial aspects of construction and engineering.

The non-profit organisation has developed into an international establishment with members spanning the globe.

The room will be used predominantly for QSI and Project Management students to help develop their understanding of financial costs and management of projects.

The official opening of the room was attended by Suzanne Miller, Global Business Manager at QSI, as well as key QSI and University academic staff including the Head of the School of Architecture and Built Environment at the University, Dr Paul Hampton.

Dr Hampton said: “QSI is strategically placed to meet regional, national and international challenges for growth, and we all collectively play a role to ensure it is recognised as part of the solution.

"We are now actively looking at ways in which we can further strengthen our ties and this room sponsorship provides an ideal platform for the partnership to directly engage with students studying for Quantity Surveying degree courses.”

Ms Miller said: “Thanks to everyone for coming along to the official opening.

"The room is fantastic and ideally placed in the new School of Architecture and Built Environment and is a further step in our continuing relationship with the University which we hope we can build on for years to come.

“It’s our intention to host Board Meetings in the room and the University will hold CPD events and Masterclasses by alumni for students delivering QSI and Project Management lectures.