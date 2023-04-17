National Speedway body puts support behind Wolves after shock tenancy news

British Speedway has put out a statement backing Wolverhampton Wolves

The statement comes following the news that the Monmore Green-based club had been informed by Entain Group that their tenancy agreement will not be extended beyond the end of the 2023 campaign.

Rob Godfrey, chairman of British Speedway Promoters’ Ltd, said that Wolverhampton has a long and proud history in the sport, having first staged racing in 1928, and has always been regarded as a highly-professional, well-run and viable business.

He called the decision "bizarre" and "ludicrous" and urged people to sign an online petition against the move at change.org/p/save-wolverhampton-speedway.

He said: “We were all deeply shocked by the news, and I must stress this was as much of a surprise to us as it was to everyone when we heard on Monday morning.

“This stands out as a bizarre and ludicrous decision to end the tenancy of a well-supported, successful, viable club which has a great history in speedway dating back nearly 100 years.

“We don’t want to see any club close, and we don’t intend to let this one go without a fight, especially when there appears to be no logical reason for the decision.

“We will be forming an action group over the coming days and we are fully supportive of [promoter] Chris [Van Straaten] and his colleagues as they look to save the club.

“I’d urge people to sign the online petition and I’m sure that the public opinion on this matter will be very clear.

“We are looking to grow the sport and we intend to fight tooth and nail on this issue, both for the future of Wolverhampton and for all of our clubs.”

The bombshell news, which will send shockwaves through the sport, was delivered to long-time Wolves promoter Chris Van Straaten by Entain executives at a meeting last month.