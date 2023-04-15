Family's 19-day sewage hell that 'stank house out' finally fixed by water firm

The leaked sewage coming onto Cindy Puccio' garden and patio. Photo: Stephen Puccio

Cindy Puccio, a 63-year-old NHS worker from Cannock Road, Wolverhampton, had been living with sewage leakage in her garden for 19 days after Severn Trent said that the issue cannot be fixed.

The drainage issue in her garden has caused 'foul sewage' to leak into her garden and patio, leading to a "foul odour" around her house.

Cindy's son, Stephen, had been on the case trying to fix the issue, and contacted the Express & Star to share their ordeal after Severn Trent told them nothing could or would be done to fix their issue.

He that he had an understanding of what needed to be done due to his work in the construction industry, but after contacting the water company to fix the issue, he said they were informed it couldn't fixed.

Within 24 hours of the Express & Star contacting Severn Trent, Mr Puccio said that staff from the water company were outside the property and resolving the issue.

Before the sewage problem was fixed, he said: "There has always been some sort of drainage issue here, but never this bad. There is foul sewage leaking onto the patio, my mother's house smells so bad she cannot cook.

"The smell is awful and I hear her worrying and complaining about the horrible smell, the foul drainage is stinking the whole place out.

"I'm a construction manager and so I know the trade. It is an adoptable drain and it is owned by Severn Trent and not the resident, they have come out but said that they tried to access it via the closest manhole but because they cannot access that manhole, we have been told nothing can be done.

"Yet, I have contacted a guy who owns a drainjet service in Redditch, and he said he will fix the issue - which means it can be solved.

"If I have been able to find a company that can fix the issue, why can't Severn Trent?"

Now the issue has finally been resolved with no more dirty sewage washing up on his mother's garden, the relieved family thanked the Express & Star.

"I would like to thank the Express & Star for the efforts in escalating the foul sewage problem and adding pressure to Severn Trent Water. The foul drainage issue was resolved last night between the hours of 5.30 and 6.30pm after 19 days of hell," Stephen added.

"On behalf of my mum she would like to say thank you. She was very overwhelmed with emotion because of the intolerable situation Severn Trent had left her in for so long with no end in sight.

"I do not think we would have got this quick turn around without the added pressure from myself and the media pressure.

"She would also like to thank Mick and the drainage team who attended to resolve the problem."

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: “We understand just how distressing any form of flooding can be and would like to apologise to the homeowner. A team has now attended the property and has cleared the blockage, restoring full service to the sewer.

“When we first visited the site, we were unable to access the manhole at the rear of the property as it was under a neighbouring fence, which the engineers correctly advised would need to be moved by the resident.