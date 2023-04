File photo dated 28/08/18 of a man drinking a Kronenbourg beer in a pub.

The deal with Heineken UK will see CMBC distributing the premium lager from the start of June.

CMBC chief executive Paul Davies said it reinforced CMBC's position as one of the most exciting brewers in the UK.

"Kronenbourg 1664 is an excellent beer with a distinctive provinence that is growing in both volume and value with strong brand awareness amongst consumers.