Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolverhampton South West MP welcomes basic pension rate rise

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonPublished:

Wolverhampton South West MP Stuart Anderson has welcomed the latest increase to the Basic State Pension.

Stuart Anderson MP
Stuart Anderson MP

Pensioners will receive an extra £870, as the State Pension and other benefits have risen this week by 10.1 per cent.

The increase will benefit 15,098 pensioners across Wolverhampton South West and will be automatically applied to pensioners’ payments. Pensioners received a £300 Cost of Living Payment as part of their Winter Fuel Payment last year and will receive a further payment of £300 this winter.

The MP said: “I welcome this inflation-busting increase in the Basic State Pension for 15,098 pensioners across Wolverhampton South West. It ensures that pensioners will not see their incomes devalued as the Government delivers on its five priorities, including halving inflation. Pensioners in Wolverhampton have been affected by high inflation as a result of Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine, so it is vital that we protect their incomes from these pressures.”

Pensions Minister, Laura Trott added: “The effect of rising prices has been particularly challenging for the most vulnerable pensioners many of whom live on fixed incomes. That is why the Conservative Government has delivered on our commitment to protect the Triple Lock, giving 12.5 million pensioners an inflationary increase in their pension payments of 10.1 per cent from April.”

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News