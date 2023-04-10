Fundraiser in memory of beloved fire investigation dog Kai raises more than £2,000

Kai at home with owner and handler Mat Dixon

Kai, a Belgian Malinois, had worked as an investigation search dog for West Midlands Fire Service with handler and owner Mat Dixon, attending the scenes of fires in the West Midlands and sniffing out the causes.

Kai was retired from the service after suddenly losing his eyesight in early January.

He continued living at home in Penn with Mr Dixon, and was diagnosed with a brain tumour before being placed in palliative care.

He died, aged 10, on March 7.

Mr Dixon set up a GoFundMe fundraising page in Kai's memory to raise money for The National Foundation for Retired Service Animals.

By Monday morning, it had reached more than £2,300 with over 150 people donating funds.

Mr Dixon came across Kai at a rescue centre 10-and-a-half years ago.

Kai as a puppy

Paying tribute to him on the fundraising page, he said: "Kai was my constant companion, always by my side, at work, at home, we came as a pair.

"Together, we attended hundreds of incidents across the whole of the UK.

"Kai attended every single one with a ‘puppy like’ enthusiasm and a wagging tail.

"Always giving 100 per cent, never once hesitating to do whatever I asked of him, and every single time filling me with pride.

"He saw things no one should have to see, and, even at these times, would bring comfort to those present, myself especially…….the therapeutic qualities of a dog are unrivalled.

"Time after time, he found evidence that would undoubtedly have gone undiscovered if it wasn’t for his help.

"Helping to gather the evidence that secured the convictions of countless arsonists and dangerous people.

"Schools and hospitals, dementia cafes, universities…..he visited them all, educating, informing, bringing smiles, engaging with his public……..being a dog, the best of dogs."

Kai lost his sight in January and was found to have a brain tumour.

In February, Kai was put in palliative care after Mat did not want his beloved dog to have to endure operations, invasive treatments, and chemotherapy.

Mr Dixon said in the following weeks the pair went on walks to their favourite places and enjoyed days at the beach.

He added: "Enjoy your time over rainbow bridge before I join you, play fetch with those we have lost before you, spend time with those you have helped, make plans for when we meet again, because, my Kai, I will have missed you so much."

Before going blind, Kai was used to help sniff out flammable liquids at fire scenes once blazes were extinguished to see if accelerants had been used and arson committed in a role, that meant he relied on his nose just as much as his eyes.

One of only a handful of dogs trained in such work, it meant he travelled across the country despite being based with West Midlands Fire Service.