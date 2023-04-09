Notification Settings

Wolverhampton homes have power cut off as fire crews deal with incident

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated:

Homes across part of Wolverhampton had their power cut as firefighters dealt with an incident.

West Midlands Fire Service attemded the incident in Pendeford

Fire crews were called to Catisfield Crescent, Pendeford, at around 10pm on Saturday.

West Midlands Fire Service tweeted: "Due to an ongoing incident in Catisfield Crescent, Pendeford, Wolverhampton, power to several homes in the area has been isolated. Western Power and Cadent are in attendance, supporting WMFS to resolve the incident.

"Please avoid the area."

The fire service said power had been restored to most properties by 12.30am on Sunday.

WMFS tweeted: "Power has been restored to most properties in the area, our crews are likely to remain on scene for a while, whilst we work with partner agencies to make the damaged property safe."

