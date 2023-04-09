Wolverhampton homes have power cut off as fire crews deal with incident

West Midlands Fire Service attemded the incident in Pendeford

Fire crews were called to Catisfield Crescent, Pendeford, at around 10pm on Saturday.

West Midlands Fire Service tweeted: "Due to an ongoing incident in Catisfield Crescent, Pendeford, Wolverhampton, power to several homes in the area has been isolated. Western Power and Cadent are in attendance, supporting WMFS to resolve the incident.

"Please avoid the area."

The fire service said power had been restored to most properties by 12.30am on Sunday.