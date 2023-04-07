Wolverhampton shop to close its doors after 50 years of serving community

Karnall Swarankaur with his wife Harbana Kaur

Swarankaur Shop, on Bilston Road, Wolverhampton, which served its first customer in 1972, will close its doors for the last time next month, ending over 50 years of service.

The long-running family business made the decision to shut down due to the retirement of family patriarch and owner, Karnail Swarankaur, and a period of troubles due to the energy crisis,

Mr Swarankaur, 72, said: "It's sad to be closing the shop, but it has been fantastic working alongside my family all this time.

"This has been a real family business, the shop was owned by my mother and father and and then it was given to me and my wife, I grew up in this shop and so did the rest of the family."

The business was started by Swaran Kaur and Piara Singh in 1972 where they served the community for over 35 years before it was handed over to Karnail Swarankaur and his wife Harbans Kaur in 2007.

The shop owner continued: "I delivered newspapers from this very shop when I was just 13, and when I got my first job, which was in the factories, I still helped out when I had the time.

"Rain or shine or in the worst winters we were open to serve the public. We have already had people come in to say they will miss us. It's shame that we have to close but it is a well-deserved retirement.

"I have no regrets about the years I spent in the shop, we survived the recessions and the other troubles, but the energy crisis hit us really hard. It has been fantastic serving the community."