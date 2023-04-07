Notification Settings

Wolverhampton road reopens after several hour closure due to serious crash

By Emma Walker

A Wolverhampton road has reopened after a serious crash caused it to be closed off for several hours.

Tettenhall Road was closed at around 1am on Friday from Chapel Ash junction to Paget Road.

Emergency services attended and diversions were put in place.

The road reopened at around 8am.

More to follow.

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

