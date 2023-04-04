First tram runs on new Wolverhampton city centre Metro line as testing continues

A tram made its way along Pipers Row and Railway Drive for the first time as testing and commissioning of the Wolverhampton City Centre Metro extension got underway

The tram travelled along Pipers Row and Railway Drive for the first time on Monday as testing for the Wolverhampton City Centre Metro extension got under way.

Flanked by a team of engineers, the tram made its way from The Royal tram stop on the current network, through Pipers Row to the end of the new line at Wolverhampton’s revitalised railway station, marking the start of testing and commissioning of the newly laid track.

Further trials will now see trams running across the route over the coming weeks in preparation for the much-anticipated launch of passenger services later this June.

Peter Cushing, Director of the Midland Metro Alliance (MMA), which is designing and delivering the extension on behalf of Transport for West Midlands (TfWM), said: “It is fantastic that the first tram has now travelled along new tracks in Wolverhampton.

"This shows just how close we are to handing the route over to the operator for further testing and familiarisation.

"The first tram test has proved a success and I would like to thank the team who have worked incredibly hard to reach this important phase in the project.”

The Wolverhampton City Centre Metro extension has been constructed in phases by the Midland Metro Alliance as part of the Wolverhampton Interchange Project.

The initial phase of activity in Pipers Row wrapped up in 2019 and construction in Railway Drive got underway following the complete re-build of the city’s railway station in 2021.

Once the route is open to the publics, services will call at two additional tram stops at Wolverhampton Station and on Pipers Row connecting Metro with heavy rail and bus services helping to make multi-modal journeys faster and more accessible.

As well as providing the opportunity for the vital testing of tracks, signals and other infrastructure, the extensive testing programme also allows people to get used to trams travelling at low speeds in new areas of the city centre ahead of services opening to the public.

Midland Metro Alliance and West Midlands Metro have also released a series of safety videos as tram movements intensify ahead of the opening.

The videos, which feature city ambassadors from the Enjoy Wolverhampton Business Improvement district, illustrate simple tips to keep people living, working or visiting the city centre safely as trams begin moving in new areas.

Videos feature topics including advice for cyclists and to keep alert when using mobile phones or headphones close to the tramway, as well as reminding the travelling public of the correct way to cross Metro tracks.

The videos will appear on local television station, Local TV, and are available on the Midland Metro Alliance website. The companies will also be sharing snippets from the footage across social media.