Car staff ready to take plunge for charity

Members of the Porsche team help to promote the Haven skydive

The 13 members of staff from Porsche Wolverhampton will be taking part in the Haven's 50th Anniversary skydive challenge, which is called Jump 50.

The event will raise funds to help fund the Haven's work helping women and children who are vulnerable to domestic abuse and homelessness.

Tom Blakeway, Sales Executive at Porsche said: "The Haven charity is an essential organisation that provides critical support and refuge for individuals and families affected by domestic abuse.

"The work that they do in providing a safe space, counselling, and practical support for those who have suffered from domestic abuse is invaluable and close to a lot of our hearts at Porsche Wolverhampton.

"It is often difficult for those in need to find the help and resources, and The Haven provides that vital lifeline.

“In June, our team at Porsche Wolverhampton (some would say the crazy ones) are doing something really exciting to support The Haven - a sponsored skydive!

"We’re scared, but also excited because we know the money we raise will help support the important work they do.

"Together, we can all make a real difference and help empower victims of domestic abuse and support The Haven’s mission.”

Hayley Powell, Senior Fundraiser at The Haven, said, “We are just blown away by the incredible and continued support from all of the team at Porsche Wolverhampton.

"Jumping out of a plane at 14,000 feet shows just how committed they are to wanting to make a difference to the lives of those in their community.

"To have not one, but 13 of their team taking on the challenge is incredible and we are so glad they are going to be part of this special milestone event.”

To find out more and to sponsor the time, go to justgiving.com/team/Porschewolves