Hundreds gather to celebrate Vaisakhi with parade between Wednesfield and Willenhall

The Vaisakhi procession from Wednesfield to Willenhall. Photo: Sureena Brackenridge

The parade on Sunday travelled from the Well Lane Gurdwara in Wednesfield to the Walsall Road Gurdwara in Willenhall.

The Sikh tradition celebrates the birth of the Khalsa and runs throughout April.

The Khalsa is the collective of initiated Sikhs that still keep a physical identity (the 5 K's) and code of conduct – to provide food and justice for all – gifted to them by the tenth Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

The Guru Granth Sahib Ji, the Sikh scriptural Guru, is on a float as the main focus of the procession.

Sureena Brackenridge, of Wednesfield, said there had been a "fantastic turnout and a wonderful community atmosphere".

She said: "Events such as these make me proud to live in a city that celebrates diverse traditions. I have seen first-hand the selfless service the Sikh community do to help others across Wolverhampton.

"Communities are stronger when we work together.

"I was privileged to join today’s celebrations and marched from Wednesfield to Willenhall. There were songs, Dhol drumming, and prayers as the procession took just over four hours going from Wednesfield Guru Nanak Gurdwara to Willenhall Guru Nanak Gurdwara.

"It was a fantastic turnout and wonderful community atmosphere with the sun shining proud as we approached Willenhall Gurdwara.

"Thank you to Wednesfield and Willenhall committees, organisers and volunteers."

Walsall North MP Eddie Hughes also caught sight of the parade.

He said: "Fantastic hospitality this morning at the Guru Nanak Gurdwara, Wednesfield, Wolverhampton for the start of the Vaisakhi parade to Willenhall.

"There was a great atmosphere for the start of this first Nagar Kirtan since the pandemic.

"And there was some lively drumming."

Willenhall policing team also posted photos on social media of officers joining the local Sikh community celebrating Vaisakhi.