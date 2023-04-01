Wolverhampton food bank launches Easter egg donation appeal

Pictured from left, Neil Allen, Alvina Ali, Mahabat Saber and Keith Berridge

The number of people using Secret Angels food bank has soared during the cost-of-living crisis.

With Easter just around the corner, the food bank wants community donations of Easter eggs to give to the children and families it supports in Wolverhampton.

It currently has 280 children on its database and is aiming to collect 350 chocolate eggs of all shapes and sizes.

An anonymous donor helped launch the appeal, kicking off donations with the first 30 Easter eggs.

Alvina Ali, founder and CEO of the food bank, said: “Sadly, some children may not receive an egg this Easter, this is the reality.

"Easter is a highlight for chocolate treats in any kid's calendar and as a community food bank we want to really help everyone be able to celebrate despite the cost of living taking its toll on families across Wolverhampton.

"We want to give underprivileged children, young people and adults we cater for the 'hoppiest' Easter this year, and we’re looking for donations to help make this happen.

"Anyone can help us by donating delicious chocolate treats. Just think about those happy little faces when we hand over the eggs, all thanks to your generosity.”

Any surplus eggs donated will go to the children's ward at New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton.

Anyone who would like to donate any chocolate eggs can call 07913 136307 or email info@secretangels.org.uk

The closing date for donations is April 3.