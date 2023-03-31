Notification Settings

Oxley pub latest Wolverhampton venue to be given a bleed control kit

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonPublished:

The Gatehouse pub in Oxley is the latest venue to have a lifesaving bleed control kit installed.

The Gatehouse staff were given the bleed control kit to save lives
The Daniel Baird Foundation, which was founded by Lynne Baird MBE after her son bled to death after being stabbed in Digbeth, donated the kit to the pub.

The kits include various bandages and tourniquets which can help members of the public stop catastrophic bleeding of wounds caused by violent trauma.

Lynne Baird tweeted: "The Daniel Baird foundation has donated a bleed control kit to the Gatehouse pub, Wolverhampton

"Thanks to Adele and Ash for letting us place and register with West Midlands Ambulance Service."

She added: "Its just one of our new projects in Wolverhampton."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

