Memorial wall mural created as touching tribute to 'outstanding' Wolverhampton clinician

The teddy bear wearing Pete's uniform with his framed photo

Pete Moxon, who was the clinical service lead for respiratory and sleep physiology at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT), died on October 17, 2022 at the age of 51.

Most recently chair of the Association for Respiratory Technology and Physiology (ARTP) standards committee, Pete was hugely respected both regionally and nationally in his field and served RWT for more than 21 years.

In 32 years with the NHS, he also spent six years at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust prior to joining RWT.

Among Pete’s many achievements during his distinguished career was his introduction of a drive-through spirometry service at New Cross Hospital during Covid-19, which had such a significant impact in reducing spirometry waiting lists.

As a tribute to him and his work, colleagues, friends, family and the ARTP clubbed together to raise £2,350 via a JustGiving page to create a piece of vinyl wall art.

Measuring some 12 feet long, the stunning full colour vinyl now takes pride of place in the patient waiting area in the respiratory centre, ward B1 at New Cross Hospital, where Pete worked.

The remaining shortfall was met by The RWT Charity.

Pete’s former colleagues

The mural depicts Fair Oak Pools on Cannock Chase, where Pete, who lived with his family near Chasewater, used to walk his dog.

Andy Pritchard, acting chief respiratory physiologist and acting clinical service manager at RWT, said: “Pete was a fantastic friend, colleague and role model. He always strived to ensure the respiratory physiology team was such a positive place to work.

“Pete cared so much about our profession and worked tirelessly to improve standards and promote excellence, his contribution to respiratory physiology and the wider NHS was enormous.

“For the mural, we wanted to include a picture of Pete, the text, departmental logo etc and the design team did a great job of putting it all together in a fabulous contemporary design.

“The whole team thinks it’s brilliant. It looks even better in reality than on the screen and we’re very happy with it. In the short time it’s been up, it’s received many positive comments from patients.”

Pete's family stood in front of the mural erected in his honour

An inscription on the mural reads: “This mural commemorates the outstanding contribution made by Pete Moxon to the development and delivery of respiratory physiological services across Wolverhampton and Cannock.

“Pete dedicated his 32-year NHS career to improving professional standards, enhancing patient experience, promoting excellence in respiratory measurement and representing healthcare scientists at the highest level."

Pete’s family was invited to the official unveiling and love the mural.

Together with wife Jane for 24 years and married for 15 years, he left daughter Olivia, 18 and son Finley, 12.

His widow Jane said: “This mural is such a fantastic tribute to Pete and the contribution he made to the NHS. He put his heart and soul into everything he did, he believed in his team and cared very deeply for every one of them.

“We are all truly devastated by his passing away so suddenly. We all continue to be so very proud of him and his achievements, he will be forever missed.”

Dr Helen Ward, respiratory consultant at RWT, said: “Pete was a wonderful and dedicated colleague to work with and this is a wonderfully fitting tribute to him and his work.”