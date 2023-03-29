Tributes pour in from Black Country animal rescue centres for 'legendary' Paul O'Grady

Paul O'Grady and Winston the lamb, whom he adopted from the RSPCA. Photo: Joe Murphy/RSPCA.

The iconic entertainer won the hearts of the nation with his animal rights work, charismatic personality, and TV presenting, alongside his legendary drag persona, Lily Savage.

The star was well-known for adopting animals in need of a loving home and his own clan included dogs, pigs, sheep, owls, chickens, goats and even alpacas.

In fact, he even had to put a clause into his contract for the show For The Love Of Dogs which was filmed at Battersea Cats & Dogs Home, due to his reputation for adopting animals.

He did indeed break his own contract, by adopting a wire-haired dachshund called Sausage while filming the show.

Now, animal charities across the region have paid their respects to Paul for the work he did championing animal rescues.

Staff at Stourbridge and District RSPCA said: "Rest in peace Paul O’Grady. A kind-hearted and wonderful man who was a huge advocate and voice for so many animals, also offering a wonderful home to lots of them too.

"The world will be a darker place without him in it. Our love and thoughts. There will be a huge queue to greet him at the [rainbow] bridge."

Wolverhampton Cats Protection said: "Today is a sad day as we learn of the shock passing of animal lover Paul O’Grady. He did so much to highlight the importance of rescue centres and giving back to animals in need.

"We all send our love to his family and friends. I'm sure you're already looking after all of our furbabies who have crossed over that rainbow bridge."

Birmingham Dogs Home, Wolverhampton Centre, also issued a statement saying: "Today is a sad day as we learn of the shock passing of animal lover Paul O’Grady.

"He did so much to highlight the importance of rescue centres and giving back to animals in need. He gave us lots of love and laughter and will be hugely missed by so many. We all send our love to his family and friends."

Wings and Paws Rescue in Wolverhampton added: "Wings and Paws Rescue are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Paul O'Grady this morning.

"As a huge advocator for animals and people alike, Battersea Ambassador Paul fought for the rights of animals in need. A huge loss to the Animal Rescue Community."

Kats Cradle in Wolverhampton said they were "heartbroken" at the death of "a legend and true animal lover" while Peppers Pet Rescue in Halesowen said: "RIP Paul. Thank you for everything your have done for the animals."

Stray Cat Rescue Team West Midlands simply said: "Rest In Peace you beautiful human being".

Chris Sherwood, chief executive of the RSPCA, said: "Paul O'Grady's love for animals and the incredible way he told their stories inspired countless families to re-home rescue pets and give them a second chance of happiness.

"His tireless campaigning saw Paul recognised with an RSPCA Animal Hero Award for his outstanding contribution to animal welfare, while he once adopted a little lamb Winston from us who had been rescued from a wheelie bin.