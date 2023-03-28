Family and police worried for missing 24-year-old man last seen leaving home in Wolverhampton

Ben is described as 6ft tall and was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, black joggers, black trainers and a grey jacket.
Ben was last seen leaving his home on Monday morning.
His family are really worried, police say, as anyone with information is urged to come forward.
If you do see Ben, call 999 quoting PID 420988.
#MISSING | Have you seen Ben?— Wolverhampton Police (@WolvesPolice) March 27, 2023
