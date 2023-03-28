Notification Settings

Family and police worried for missing 24-year-old man last seen leaving home in Wolverhampton

By Daniel WaltonWolverhamptonPublished:

Police want help to find a 24-year-old man missing from his home in Wolverhampton.

Have you seen Ben?

Ben is described as 6ft tall and was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, black joggers, black trainers and a grey jacket.

Ben was last seen leaving his home on Monday morning.

His family are really worried, police say, as anyone with information is urged to come forward.

If you do see Ben, call 999 quoting PID 420988.

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

