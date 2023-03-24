Pledge to save Wolverhampton community centre from being sold off

Brickkiln Community Centre

Brickkiln Community Centre in Cherry Street, near Chapel Ash, is currently undergoing consultation to see if it is still a viable concern or if it should be declared surplus to the council’s requirements and sold off.

The centre, which is in the Graiseley ward, was renovated in 2017 and fitted with a large sensory room, IT facilities and an outdoor activity area. As well as adults and children with disabilities, it is also used by local residents and associations, with a number of rooms available to hire.

Councillor Jacqui Sweetman said: “We have worked hard to ensure Graiseley has services for food distribution, warm spaces and a place for local senior citizens to gather for company. But we still need more local places for people get information on the cost of living crisis and benefits help, so the possibility of shutting this centre down now is a travesty.

“I can also speak on behalf of my fellow Graiseley councillors, John Reynolds and Asha Mattu, when I say this is an important community asset that has been used by all parts of the local community over the years.

“As local councillors, we will be looking for opportunities to enable Brickkiln Community Centre to continue being used in a proper and sustainable manner. I do not approve of the idea of selling this important asset when it is a sound building that can be used by a large number of local people."