Crowds turn out for Wolverhampton funeral of Arnhem veteran Tom, 97

Funeral of Arnhem veteran Tom Brewin will be held at St John's in the Square Church, Wolverhampton.

Members of the Royal British Legion formed a guard of honour as Mr Brewin's coffin, draped with the flag of the South Staffordshire Regiment, was carried into St John's Church in the Square, in Wolverhampton.

His war medals and maroon beret were placed on top of the coffin.

Mr Brewin died on February 2 at Eversleigh Care Home in Albert Road, after a short illness.

Tom Brewin

Tom Brewin with the South Staffordshire 2nd Battalion in 1943

The service was led by Rector of Wolverhampton, the Rev Preb David Wright, and his son, also called Tom, spoke of his father's time in the forces.

Mr Brewin was one of the last survivors from Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery's ill-fated Operation Market Garden in September 1944.

The operation, portrayed in Richard Attenborough's epic film A Bridge Too Far, was the largest airborne operation of the war.

The procession arrives for Tom Brewin's funeral

With the aim of bringing the conflict to an early end, troops in parachutes and gliders landed behind enemy lines, with the aim of capturing important bridges and opening up a route for advancing Allied forces.

However, the area proved to be better defended than the Allies were expecting, and the airborne troops found themselves stranded without sufficient food or ammunition.

Of the 10,000 men who landed around Arnhem, almost 2,000 were killed and 6,854 were taken prisoner.

Fellow veterans prepare to pay their respects to Arnhem veteran Tom Brewin

Mr Wright said it was a tribute to Mr Brewin's popularity that so many had turned out for the funeral.

George Babb, of Wolverhampton Parachute Regiment Association, read the Airborne Prayer, and Brian Clayton, representing the Staffordshire Regiment, delivered the citation. A bugler played The Last Post.

Mr Brewin married Annie, whom Tom Jr described as 'the love of his life', in 1949, and the couple settled in the Penn Fields area of Wolverhampton.

Tom Brewin's funeral procession arrives at St John's Church in the Square

They had sons John, Tom and Alan, and daughter Ann. Annie died in 2015.

Mr Brewin was raised in the Whitmore Reans area of Wolverhampton, and left school at 15 to become an apprentice electrician with the Midlands Electricity Board. He remained with the MEB until his retirement in 1982, by which time he had promoted to head foreman.

Tom Jr spoke about his father's love of gardening and woodcraft.

The family of Arnhem veteran Tom Brewin arrive for the funeral

"Nearly all of the family had something from him, be it furniture or toys for the children," he said.

Tom Jr said his father was a keen gardener, working hard on his allotment, but giving most of the vegetables away.

He said his father was a stalwart of Oaklands Bowling and Social Club, serving as president, captain of the pensioners' team, groundsman and even working behind the bar.

Standard bearers from the Wolverhampton Parachute Regiment Association before the funeral

Mr Brewin played dominoes, snooker and darts for the club.

As well as his four children, he leaves grandchildren Emily, Daniel, Matthew, Emma, Kelly, Steven, Laura, Lisa and Joe, and great-grandchildren Evie, Holly, Rose, Arthur, Joshua, George, Ethan, Niamh, Sam and Elliott. He also had two great-grandchildren Phoebe and Myles.