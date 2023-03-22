Jean Craggs, 72, threatened to kill her husband of more than 50 years at their home in Wolverhampton, causing him to seek refuge in his car and call the police.

Mrs Craggs repeated the threats after officers arrived at the home, saying she would kill her husband in front of them.

Wolverhampton Magistrates Court heard that in the tirade she said she would "do it this time" having been convicted once before of threatening to kill her husband Roger, who is in his 80s.

Prosecuting, Mr Zaine Riaz explained: "The defendant and the complainant have been married for 54 years. However, recently the relationship is described as becoming toxic and volatile.

"On New Year's Day the complainant Mr Roger Craggs was concerned with her physical appearance due to her heavy drinking and smoking.

"He went to collect a local paper at 7am and returned [home] at 11am.

"She began to shout and belittle him, and threatened she was going to stab him and 'do it [kill him] this time'.

"[Mr Craggs] went to his car and called the police. Police came to assist him and she repeated the threats that she would kill Roger in front of the officers."

Representing Mrs Craggs and appearing over a video link, Mrs Bally Paul told the court that the case was "very unusual" and that the couple had "supported each other throughout these proceedings".

At a previous hearing she said: "On the day in question she had had too much to drink. There was verbal abuse between both of them."

Mr Craggs did not seek a restraining order against his wife and at a previous hearing Mrs Paul said that he "wants Mrs Craggs home".

Craggs has been convicted before of threatening to kill her husband. She was given a community order last October, having pleaded guilty at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court to making threats to kill him on October 18.

That community order was due to expire in October of this year, meaning she was in breach when she made the threats on January 1. She pleaded guilty to one count of making threats to kill on January 3.

Mrs Paul was critical of delays to the sentencing, Mrs Craggs having spent time remanded in custody in January and February while waiting to be sentenced.

At a hearing Mrs Paul previously told the court: "On February 8 the pre-sentence report should have been ready. It's wholly inappropriate for someone who is 72 to be kept in custody."