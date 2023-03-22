Food entrepreneur opens new shop offering healthy meal prep in Wolverhampton

Jordan Owen of the Perfect Prep, Wolverhampton

Jordan Owen, 30, has opened a premises for The Perfect Prep - a food business where he creates healthy meal preps as well as breakfasts and lunches.

After operating a meal prep business for over five years, Jordan has now opened a premises on Sunbeam Street where customers can sit in and eat or take food out.

Speaking about officially opening his own premises, which welcomed its first customers last Wednesday, Jordan said: "People have been having my food for over five years now but I've never had a premises where they can come and sit down to eat my food fresh.

"I've been doing meal preps for five years, and now thought to start doing breakfasts and lunches too.

The Perfect Prep, Wolverhampton.

"So we do breakfast, lunch and meal preps here - it's more like a bistro rather than a restaurant or cafe. It's not a greasy cafe or anything, everything is made fresh, but our main thing is the meal preps."

The meal preps Jordan creates include a protein such as chicken thigh or breast, salmon, falafel, or mixed Mediterranean veg, and then a carbohydrate such as white rice, brown rice, pasta, noodles or mash.

The Perfect Prep, Wolverhampton.

Finally, a veg is selected to accompany the protein and carb, with a range of flavours including BBQ, sweet chilli, cajun and hot & spicy.

The Perfect Prep, Wolverhampton.

As well as the set meal prep menu, Jordan also does special seasonal items on the menu as well, giving customers new options all the time.

He also does a chef's special which includes something different such as a slow-cooked BBQ beef - highlighting the vast range of options on offer at The Perfect Prep.

The Perfect Prep, Wolverhampton.

He added: "We do lots of different foods and items, even curries, whatever people want. We cater for gluten free, vegetarian, we cater for anyone.

"We suit everyone's needs with a vast range of options.

"It has been a work in progress to get here to have my own place. It was something that I spoke about when I first started doing the meal preps, to have my own place and to now finally have it, it's a special feeling.

"I have always been interested in food and wanted to control my own hours, be my own boss and so now I have created something convenient for people along with good quality food, and it works around me.

The Perfect Prep, Wolverhampton.

"A lot of hard work has gone into getting this place - a lot of friends and family have helped me along the way.

"From my partner, my mom, friends - I've received a lot of support which is needed when building something up and I'm grateful."