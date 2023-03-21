New barbers providing fresh cuts and friendly service

Akam Azeez and Bako Ahmad have taken on the task of providing haircuts in Castlecroft

The shop area on Castlecroft Road in Wolverhampton had been left vacant following the closure of the Jimmy Trims franchise in January, but a new barber shop called Castlecroft Cuts has taken over the shop and become a popular place to get a hair cut.

The Turkish barbers has been open since March 4 and owner Azam Azeez, who was opening a shop for the first time, said it had been a good experience so far.

He said: "When I saw that the shop was closed, I thought it was a shame as people around here had nowhere to go to get their haircut done, so I decided to take a chance and open my own shop.

"It has been really good so far as everyone has been so friendly and everyone says hello to us when they go by and we have had a good few customers come in since we opened."

Bako Ahmad pictured at work in the new barber shop, which offers treatments and services alongside traditional haircuts

The shop is a traditional Turkish barbers, with haircuts and treatments being offered alongside other services such as a hot towel shave, beard trimming. nasal hair waxing and singeing fine hair.

Mr Azeez, who has been working as a barber for three years, said it had been a tough decision to start running his own shop, but said he was hopeful for the future and being successful.

He said: "I do want to see how it goes over the next few weeks as I know it could be busy for a bit, but people might not always come back.

"However, we love what we do and we find that the customers have been enjoying coming to the shop and getting the treatments.

"If people want a friendly place to come and get their haircut, then we are open and we would be happy to greet you."