Day of colour and celebration to celebrate Sikh festival

There will be colour and traditional clothing as Vaisakhi returns to West Park

With thousands of visitors expected at Wolverhampton’s West Park for the annual celebrations for Vaisakhi in May, there promises to be something for everyone at the festival, which marks the Khalsa New Year.

During the festival, which takes place on Sunday, May 7 at West Park between 12pm and 5pm, there will be speeches by religious leaders, a variety of local organisations will showcase their services and free food will also be served throughout the day.

The Council of Sikh Gurdwaras in Wolverhampton has also promised entertainment for all the family, including a fun fair, stalls and prominent Asian musicians and singers performing live on stage. Entry is free.

Beforehand, there will be a parade from the Guru Nanak Satsang Gurdwara on Cannock Road to the main area of celebration in West Park, which starts at 9am.

Councillor Steve Evans, Cabinet Member with responsibility for City Events, said: "Vaisakhi is always hugely popular as well as an extremely important event in the city’s calendar and we once again very much look forward to this year’s celebrations in West Park in May.

“Preparations are currently underway by the Council of Sikh Gurdwaras in Wolverhampton and people who live in the city to ensure another fun family event.

"Wolverhampton Council urges everyone to put the date in their diary and see West Park come alive to the sights and sounds of the Vaisakhi Festival."

Dr Sadhu Singh, from the Council of Sikh Gurdwaras, added: “We are pleased to be celebrating one of the most important dates in our calendar in West Park once again this year”