Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Day of colour and celebration to celebrate Sikh festival

By James VukmirovicWolverhamptonPublished:

One of the most important dates in the Sikh calendar will bring thousands of visitors to celebrate in a city park.

There will be colour and traditional clothing as Vaisakhi returns to West Park
There will be colour and traditional clothing as Vaisakhi returns to West Park

With thousands of visitors expected at Wolverhampton’s West Park for the annual celebrations for Vaisakhi in May, there promises to be something for everyone at the festival, which marks the Khalsa New Year.

During the festival, which takes place on Sunday, May 7 at West Park between 12pm and 5pm, there will be speeches by religious leaders, a variety of local organisations will showcase their services and free food will also be served throughout the day.

The Council of Sikh Gurdwaras in Wolverhampton has also promised entertainment for all the family, including a fun fair, stalls and prominent Asian musicians and singers performing live on stage. Entry is free.

Beforehand, there will be a parade from the Guru Nanak Satsang Gurdwara on Cannock Road to the main area of celebration in West Park, which starts at 9am.

Councillor Steve Evans, Cabinet Member with responsibility for City Events, said: "Vaisakhi is always hugely popular as well as an extremely important event in the city’s calendar and we once again very much look forward to this year’s celebrations in West Park in May.

“Preparations are currently underway by the Council of Sikh Gurdwaras in Wolverhampton and people who live in the city to ensure another fun family event.

"Wolverhampton Council urges everyone to put the date in their diary and see West Park come alive to the sights and sounds of the Vaisakhi Festival."

Dr Sadhu Singh, from the Council of Sikh Gurdwaras, added: “We are pleased to be celebrating one of the most important dates in our calendar in West Park once again this year”

Motorists are advised that temporary road closures will be in place while the procession makes it way to the park.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News