More than 20,000 Wolverhampton residents sign up for exclusive scheme offering rewards for making healthier choices

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, and public health engagement officer Amrik Sangha

The city is piloting the Better Health: Rewards scheme, designed to test whether offering adults rewards and incentives can help them eat better and increase their physical activity levels.

People can still sign up until the end of the month.

Thousands of free fitness trackers have been sent out to participants and many residents are already claiming their rewards and spending them with major retailers like Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Aldi, Asda, Morrisons, Argos and M&S, or swapping them for passes to gyms and leisure centres across Wolverhampton, free cinema tickets or money off family days out.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: "It’s great that so many people have already signed up to be part of the Better Health: Rewards pilot, which is exclusively available to residents in Wolverhampton.

“To get started, all you need to do is download the free Better Health: Rewards app, available from the AppStore or Google Play, and sync it to your fitness tracker. If you haven’t got a tracker, you can order one for free. It will be delivered to your door and is yours to keep.

“Once the app is set up, it will generate personalised health goals for you to tackle, from increasing your step count to eating more fruit and vegetables – and you’ll be able to earn points for completing each of these challenges.

“So, if you haven’t yet signed up, do so today so you don’t miss out on the chance to earn rewards.

“Remember, it’s free, you can earn at least £40 worth of rewards and we’ll even send you a free fitness tracker if you need one.”

For more information, visit wolverhampton.gov.uk/rewards.