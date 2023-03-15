Council chiefs set to approve major scheme paving the way for more than 200 new homes in Wolverhampton

The plans will see Wolverhampton Council services in older buildings at the former Loxdale Primary School site in Bilston and Stowheath Day Training Centre in East Park relocated to new purpose-built facilities at the Hickman Avenue depot in East Park.

Site clearance and remediation of the land would then be carried out to enable it to be sold to developers.

The new development at Hickman Avenue will enable taxi licensing to relocate from the former Loxdale Primary School and the catering kitchens to move from Stowheath Day Training Centre into light industrial units alongside street lighting and catering and cleaning services.

Council bosses say hundreds of construction jobs and apprenticeship opportunities will be created.

The majority of funding for the scheme is expected to come from external grants, with the Government’s One Public Estate (OPE) initiative supportive of the scheme.

Subject to planning approval, construction of the new units at Hickman Avenue is expected to start next year, with the relocation and land remediation of the other two sites being completed later that year to pave the way for new homes.

The council’s cabinet member for city assets and housing, Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, said: “This is an exciting scheme that makes the best use of council assets and aligns with our policy of developing new homes on brownfield land.

“More importantly it will enable the development of more and better affordable homes for key workers in the Bilston and East Park areas of the city.

“It also supports our plans to regenerate the East Park Gateway along the Willenhall Road.

“Hundreds of construction jobs and apprenticeship opportunities will be created, and the aim is to develop a net zero carbon scheme that supports the council’s climate change agenda.”