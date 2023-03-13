Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New hubs offer place to go to talk about loved one loss

By James VukmirovicWolverhamptonPublished:

A new service around bereavement support has been set up by a city palliative care charity.

Engagement Co-Ordinator Elisha Frimpong and volunteer Andy Chamberlain share a chat in the Hub at Compton Care
Engagement Co-Ordinator Elisha Frimpong and volunteer Andy Chamberlain share a chat in the Hub at Compton Care

Compton Care is opening two new Bereavement Information Hubs to support local people dealing with the loss of a loved one.

Taking place at New Cross Hospital’s Heart and Lung Centre and out-of-hours at the charity’s own site in Compton, the Hubs provide a safe space where people who have experienced loss can come together to share their stories.

Compton Care already run Bereavement Information Hubs, virtually and in several locations across the city and the new Hubs have been introduced in response to feedback and will allow new audiences to access this support.

Karen Evans, Business and Partnership Development Manager at Compton Care, said: “Everybody’s experience of grief is different, but many find that talking can help.

"These peer-support groups allow you to speak freely about your loved one and your experience of grief with others who understand first-hand how you might feel and without judgement.

“Taking place in new locations and at a range of times to meet the needs of the community, we are hoping that our new Hubs will allow even more people in Wolverhampton to access bereavement support as and when they need it.”

The New Cross Hospital Bereavement Information Hub is launching on Friday, March 10 and takes place in the Seminar Room of the Heart and Lung Centre on the second Friday of every month between 10.15am and 11.45am, with parking subsidised for those attending the Hub.

The out-of-hours sessions take place at The Space at Compton Care in Compton from Saturday, April 1 and are held on the first Saturday of every month at 10am to 11.30 am and the first Monday of every month at 6pm to 7.30pm.

The Hubs are free to attend and open to all and there is no need to book onto the Hubs.

For more information and to find out more, call Compton’s Advice & Referral Line on 01902 774570.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News