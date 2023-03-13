New hubs offer place to go to talk about loved one loss

Engagement Co-Ordinator Elisha Frimpong and volunteer Andy Chamberlain share a chat in the Hub at Compton Care

Compton Care is opening two new Bereavement Information Hubs to support local people dealing with the loss of a loved one.

Taking place at New Cross Hospital’s Heart and Lung Centre and out-of-hours at the charity’s own site in Compton, the Hubs provide a safe space where people who have experienced loss can come together to share their stories.

Compton Care already run Bereavement Information Hubs, virtually and in several locations across the city and the new Hubs have been introduced in response to feedback and will allow new audiences to access this support.

Karen Evans, Business and Partnership Development Manager at Compton Care, said: “Everybody’s experience of grief is different, but many find that talking can help.

"These peer-support groups allow you to speak freely about your loved one and your experience of grief with others who understand first-hand how you might feel and without judgement.

“Taking place in new locations and at a range of times to meet the needs of the community, we are hoping that our new Hubs will allow even more people in Wolverhampton to access bereavement support as and when they need it.”

The New Cross Hospital Bereavement Information Hub is launching on Friday, March 10 and takes place in the Seminar Room of the Heart and Lung Centre on the second Friday of every month between 10.15am and 11.45am, with parking subsidised for those attending the Hub.

The out-of-hours sessions take place at The Space at Compton Care in Compton from Saturday, April 1 and are held on the first Saturday of every month at 10am to 11.30 am and the first Monday of every month at 6pm to 7.30pm.

The Hubs are free to attend and open to all and there is no need to book onto the Hubs.