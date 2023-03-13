New floodlights at Wolverhampton college score hat-trick of benefits

The new LED floodlights at City of Wolverhampton College's Wellington Road Campus in Bilston. Photo: City of Wolverhampton College

Sixteen metal halide floodlights on the artificial 3G pitches at the City of Wolverhampton College’s Wellington Road Campus in Bilston have now been replaced with 12 LED lights, which will reduce annual energy consumption by 48.9 per cent and lead to a saving of around £5,500 per year.

The new lighting has an average lifespan of 25 years compared to the previous system’s average of five years, and a reduction in annual maintenance and replacement costs will save a further £1,334 per year.

A spokeswoman for the college said: “The replacement will also lead to a CO2 reduction of 9,675kg per year, contributing to the college’s sustainability strategy and commitment to becoming carbon net-zero by 2033.

“Installation of the new system has ensured that the pitches comply with FA standards and regulations and will improve visibility and playing conditions for the hundreds of players from youth, community and academy groups that use the pitches every week.”

Councillor Linda Leach (Lab. Bilston North) added: “The new floodlights are LED lighting that will help with energy bills and also reduce carbon emissions, which is vitally important in the current climate. So I’m incredibly pleased that our partner organisations like the college are falling in line with the city council’s climate change commitment of being carbon neutral by 2028.”

College bosses have invested £23,986 in the replacement scheme and expect to see a return on investment in around three and-a-half years.

The football pitches are available to hire by clubs, teams or individuals on a one-off or block booking basis. For hire rates call 01902 821800 or email sportscentre@wolvcoll.acc.uk