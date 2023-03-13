McDonald's to expand restaurant drive-thru in Wolverhampton

The McDonald's drive-thru restaurant on Lea Road in Penn Fields. Photo: Google

McDonald’s in Penn Fields was granted approval for the plans this week.

The fast food giant’s outlet in Lea Road, just off the Ring Road, currently has 70 car parking spaces and the capacity to accommodate 14 vehicles in its drive-thru lane.

Under the proposals, the restaurant will be extended by 23 square metres, resulting in a gross external area (GEA) of 429 square metres with parking for 56 vehicles. The drive-thru lane will then have room for 25 vehicles.

In a statement submitted alongside the application, Catherine Chapman, Director of ADL Traffic & Highways Engineering, said: “McDonald’s regularly reviews both its operation and store layouts to ensure that the restaurant serves customer activity optimally.

“These plans have been designed purely to manage the existing vehicle demand at the restaurant and are not expected to affect the level of traffic. The increased capacity of the drive-thru lane will manage the flow of vehicles better and reduce the risk of queues on Lea Road.

“In-store customers only account for 20-31 per cent of customers. Around half of customers use the drive-thru lane and around a third of trips are made by ‘McDelivery couriers’ – drivers delivering to customers at home.

“The duration of a delivery driver’s stay on site is typically only around five minutes, whilst in-store customers are usually on site for around 20-30 minutes. Around five per cent of customers use the drive-thru and then park and 36-47 per cent order at the drive-thru and then go straight out without parking,” she added.

Under the new plans, the car park will have eight cycle parking spaces, three disabled spaces, six spaces for staff and seven for delivery drivers. In addition, there will be four spaces with electric vehicle (EV) charging points.