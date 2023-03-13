Charity ready to celebrate newborns with special event

The Women & Families Resource Centre will be celebrating its first community baby shower celebrating motherhood

The Women & Families Resource Centre will be celebrating its first community baby shower celebrating motherhood at St Mary's Church in Bushbury on March 25 between 4pm and 8pm.

Organisers of the event have emphasised that the community baby shower is not just about receiving gifts for new parents, but also about creating connections and building relationships within the community.

The event provides an opportunity for parents to connect with others in a similar situation, share experiences, and learn from one another and follows on from its Baby Bank days, which help provide necessities for families unable to do so for their newborns.

A spokesman for the Women & Families Resource Centre said: "We know that becoming a parent can be a daunting and isolating experience, especially for those who are new to the area.

"Choosing between a clean diaper for your baby and rent, food or bills is a choice no parent should have to make, yet it’s a choice many in our community face daily with the rising costs of living.

"Our aim is to provide a welcoming and inclusive space where parents can come together, feel supported, and celebrate the arrival of their new family member."

The community baby shower is a free event, and attendees are encouraged to register in advance to secure their place.

It has been made possible through the support of local people, with the Women & Families Resource Centre saying it recognised the importance of creating a strong and supportive community for families.

To register for the event, go to sites.google.com/wfrc.uk.com/wolverhampton-baby-bank/events