City reaffirms commitment to armed forces through covenant signing

Showing their commitment to the city’s armed forces community are the Mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor Sandra Samuels OBE, Major Maxwell Sones and Wolverhampton Council’s Deputy Leader Councillor Stephen Simkins, who chairs the Wolverhampton Armed Forces Covenant Board.

Wolverhampton Council re-affirmed its commitment to the city’s armed forces community at a special Armed Forces Covenant signing ceremony at the Civic Centre on Thursday, March 9.

The Armed Forces Covenant was re-signed by the Mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor Sandra Samuels OBE on behalf of the council and by Major Maxwell Sones on behalf of the Ministry of Defence.

The council’s Deputy Leader Councillor Stephen Simkins, who chairs the Wolverhampton Armed Forces Covenant Board, said: “We are very proud that we will have shown our continued commitment to the local armed forces community by re-signing the Armed Forces Covenant.

“As a council, we have already been awarded an Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award, which recognises our work in this area, and we are constantly developing our approach.

“The covenant is all about addressing the disadvantages that members of the armed forces community face and we are working closely with our partners to develop programmes of work around housing, employment and health.

“One area that we have focused on is supporting other organisations to sign a covenant of their own.

"I’m delighted that we were joined today by Bilston Town Football Club, The Crafty Gardener, Progress Care, the LearnPLay Foundation, the Good Shepherd Wolverhampton, the Black Country Integrated Care Board, the Staffordshire Volunteer Regimental Association, Jordhan Industries, L & A Lettings and Wightwick and Finchfield Cricket Club.

“All of them have made pledges which will make a real difference to the lives of the armed forces community in the city, and we very much look forward to working with all of these organisations moving forward.”