Police drone images help spot suspected burglar hiding behind shed

By Lisa O'BrienWolverhamptonPublished:

Police drone images helped to catch a suspected burglar who was spotted hiding behind a shed with the help of a thermal imaging camera.

The enhanced drone footage shows a police officer and the suspect highlighted in white. Photo: @dronesWMP

It is difficult to spot the man in the picture, below, behind the large chalet-type structure at the bottom of a residential garden in Wolverhampton.

An officer can be seen in the top left of the image.

The suspect is virtually invisible in this drone image. Photo: @dronesWMP

But the thermal image taken from a drone by West Midlands Police's drone unit shows someone hiding behind a shed.

The police force's 'Eye in the Sky' Twitter account posted the images side by side to show how helpful drones can be in policing.

A post on the official Twitter feed of West Midlands Police drone pilots on March 3 said: "Called to assist @LowHillWMP at @WolvesPolice with a foot-chase for a wanted burglar.

"Lost in gardens. Great effort by the officers and a excellent containment too.

"A flyover search by one of our officer quickly found him. Also assisted by @WMPDogs #teamwork #dronesforgood."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

