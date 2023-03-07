Police drone images help spot suspected burglar hiding behind shed

It is difficult to spot the man in the picture, below, behind the large chalet-type structure at the bottom of a residential garden in Wolverhampton.
An officer can be seen in the top left of the image.
But the thermal image taken from a drone by West Midlands Police's drone unit shows someone hiding behind a shed.
The police force's 'Eye in the Sky' Twitter account posted the images side by side to show how helpful drones can be in policing.
A post on the official Twitter feed of West Midlands Police drone pilots on March 3 said: "Called to assist @LowHillWMP at @WolvesPolice with a foot-chase for a wanted burglar.
"Lost in gardens. Great effort by the officers and a excellent containment too.
"A flyover search by one of our officer quickly found him. Also assisted by @WMPDogs #teamwork #dronesforgood."
